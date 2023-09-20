Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 30,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXN opened at $163.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

