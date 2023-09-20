The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stock Holdings Raised by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,682,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $374.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.16 and a 200-day moving average of $331.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.64.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

