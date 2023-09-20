The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Position Raised by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $215,213,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.22 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

