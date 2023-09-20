The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE CLX opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.71. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 403.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Clorox from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.