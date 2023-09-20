The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.24.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock valued at $14,122,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

