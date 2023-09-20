The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $341.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

