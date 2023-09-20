The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %

KR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.11. 389,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.