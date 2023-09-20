The Marketing Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:MAAL)

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

MAAL stock remained flat at $1.90 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39. Marketing Alliance has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 million, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Company Profile

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

