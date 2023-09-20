The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $124.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

