The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 0.8% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $142.47 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.54. The company has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,205.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

