The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 60,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 32,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWGAY
The Swatch Group Trading Down 0.4 %
About The Swatch Group
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Swatch Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Etsy Gets an Upgrade and $100 Target…Is the Bottom Finally In?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Flee to Healthcare Stocks if Recession Rears its Head?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Disney Denies Rumors of TV Sale, After Stock Jumps on News
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.