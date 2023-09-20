The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Shares Down 1.8%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.46. 60,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 32,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

