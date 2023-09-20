The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Increased by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 191,559 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 49.5% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.1% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 154,418 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $93.78. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

