The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.3325 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TJX Companies has a payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average is $82.06.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in TJX Companies by 779.5% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.