Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $1,074,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,792 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Shares of TMO opened at $508.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $539.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

