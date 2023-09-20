Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,122 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after acquiring an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,002,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45,781 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $370.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $373.32 and a 200 day moving average of $349.25. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

