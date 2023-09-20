Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Burke & Herbert Financial Services accounts for about 0.6% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Separately, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $15,415,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHRB stock opened at 48.89 on Wednesday. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 1 year low of 47.72 and a 1 year high of 85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 67.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

