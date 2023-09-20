Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

ESGV stock opened at $77.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

