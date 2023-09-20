Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TAN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,779. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $84.18.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

