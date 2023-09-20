Tompkins Financial Corp Has $84,000 Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XNTK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $87.92 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average is $130.77.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.