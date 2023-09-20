Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 979 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.79.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $153.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

