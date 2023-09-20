Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

