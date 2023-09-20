Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.87. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.