Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 644.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,802 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $92.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.59 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

