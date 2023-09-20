Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,894 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Japan Science & Technology Agency boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency now owns 22,033,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,820,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,791,000 after buying an additional 4,493,698 shares in the last quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 677.2% in the first quarter. One William Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,005,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,542,000 after buying an additional 4,361,506 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,368,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,517,000 after buying an additional 3,256,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

