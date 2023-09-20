Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $299.21 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

