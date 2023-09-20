Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $245.85. The company has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.59.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.29.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

