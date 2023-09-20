Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.26

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.48) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Price Performance

About Travis Perkins

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.86.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.