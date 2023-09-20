Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 57 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $264.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.13. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

