Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.04. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

