Triangle Securities Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in American Tower by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $177.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $172.55 and a 12 month high of $245.85.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.