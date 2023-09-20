Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $163.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.02. The company has a market cap of $439.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.51.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total transaction of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,360,649,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 473,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $73,727,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,479,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,610,376,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,493,773 shares of company stock worth $1,005,802,298. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

