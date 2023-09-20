Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.58 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 188.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN stock opened at $106.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

