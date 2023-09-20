Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $574.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

