Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 635 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,140.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,852,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 203,189 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

OTIS opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.