Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 715 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $849.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $873.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $766.83. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a market capitalization of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $942.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.