Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,497 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of D. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,973 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE D opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.70. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.