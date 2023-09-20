Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.06. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.