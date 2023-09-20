Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,778 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 53,373 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RPV stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $76.42. The company had a trading volume of 54,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,711. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $90.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

