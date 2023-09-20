Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,595 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 9,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,655. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $37.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.