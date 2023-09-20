Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PACCAR by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after purchasing an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.6 %

PACCAR stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.56. The company had a trading volume of 248,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,808. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.