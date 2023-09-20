Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.86. 434,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,811,080. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

