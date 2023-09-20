Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE GWW traded up $3.67 on Wednesday, reaching $694.73. 13,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $720.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $703.08. The company has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $483.19 and a 12 month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.19 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

