Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $414,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,111.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $493,719. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,137. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.