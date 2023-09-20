Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 120,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

