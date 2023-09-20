Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 444.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

