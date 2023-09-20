Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.59.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

