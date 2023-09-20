Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $243,121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

