Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after buying an additional 1,045,576 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,726,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.4 %

BAH stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,306. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

