Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 1.2% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 44,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,673. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

