Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 1,302 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 90,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,263. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

